Iran’s IRGC Shares Footage Of U.S. Aircraft Carrier Leaving Persian Gulf

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced on December 15 that the United States aircraft carrier had left the strategic Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that the IRGC naval forces were closely monitoring the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, which was deployed to the Middle East under the pretext of preventing a potential escalation after the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Hamas Movement in the Gaza Strip.

“This flotilla was in the Persian Gulf for less than 20 days and has been under the IRGC naval forces’ intelligence oversight,” the commander said.

The deployment of the carrier only serves propaganda purposes under the current circumstances, Tangsiri stated, adding that it did not result in any “operational” outcome for the U.S.

Tangsiri noted the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower gave the required responses to all the questions and intelligence requested by the IRGC Navy’s air traffic control center in the Strait of Hormuz.

A video of the carrier leaving the Persian Gulf along with other U.S. Navy vessels was released by the IRGC. The footage was taken by a drone.

Tensions have been mounting between Iran and the U.S. since the start of the war in Gaza. Washington continue to provide unconditional support for Israel, which has so far killed more than 18,000 Palestinains. Meanwhile, Tehran, who backs Hamas and other armed factions in the Strip, is calling for a ceasefire.





