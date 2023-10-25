Clown World #56: The Unsolved Mystery Of The History Of The Israeli Palestinian War Of Religions...

The 1948 Miracle In The Heavens Founding the State of Israel & God's chosen people. The same religious war rages in homes around the world between the pagan religions and the God of our fathers. Hamas and Israel are a microcosm of the historic war between God and Man.
