Sri Lanka's Bankruptcy Demonstrates Collapse of Socialism

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https://gnews.org/post/ptg0f4bc
In the July 10 grand live broadcast, Miles Guo shared his insights on Sri Lanka’s bankruptcy. Miles said that, although Sri Lanka is a country that is very rich in natural resources, it still goes bankrupt. The bankruptcy of Sri Lanka shows that all pro-communist governments that do not care about the lives of the people and only care about their own interests are doomed to collapse, and it is an inevitable consequence of having close ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)