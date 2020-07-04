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Functions of the Appendix: Dr. Edward Group & Hugo Robin Interview
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42 views • July 04, 2020
https://ghc.us/1dh Ever wonder what is the purpose of the human appendix? Dr. Group explains in an interview with Hugo Robin why the appendix is a vital on our quest for optimal health. For years, the appendix was dismissed as a lingering souvenir of our evolutionary past. However, more recent research from the Duke University Medical Center suggests our gut health depends on the function of the appendix.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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