Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'This is evidence that the FDA is involved in a cover-up', says Peter McCullough, MD
302 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

”There has been unprecedented injuries, disabilities and deaths with these [COVID] vaccines.” “Pfizer [and the FDA]  knew about 1,223 deaths  within 90 days  of their vaccine.” “The lawyer for the FDA wanted to block this information for 55 years. “This is… evidence that the FDA  is involved in  a drug safety  cover-up,” Peter McCullough, MD says on 9 June 2023 at the Pennsylvania Senate “Medical Freedom Panel 2023”. The full testimony is posted here: https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/

The quote is from about 49:50 minutes into the video.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
cover-upfdadr peter mccullough md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket