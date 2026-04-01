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Are Foreigners Taking Top Secret Jobs? The H1B Visa Scam | Sara Gonzales
Sarah Westall
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See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Please consider supporting the lawsuit against the Federal Government and Google, learn more: https://GiveSendGo.com/EndGovCoercion

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Learn more about my lawsuit against the Federal Government and Google at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/blaze-tv-sara-gonzales-covers-my

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Investigative journalist Sara Gonzales joins the program to break down her work exposing large-scale government scams—and what they mean for everyday Americans.

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She shares her investigation into the H1B visa system and how it may be displacing skilled workers while raising serious concerns about national security. According to Gonzales, the issue goes far beyond economics, revealing deeper structural problems that are rarely discussed openly.

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We also dive into other investigations she is actively working on, and how her reporting has, at times, forced real responses—prompting legislative attention and even policy changes.

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This is a critical conversation about accountability, transparency, and the power of investigative journalism to drive change.

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You can follow her work at https://SaraGonzales.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy