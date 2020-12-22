EP 2251-6PM BARR ENDS CAREER AS A TRAITOR: No Special Counsel to Investigate Election or Hunter Biden

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PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2251- 6PM EASTERN
MONDAY - DECEMBER 21, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3582517261
Barr: “Well, if I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate I would do, I would name one, but I haven’t and I’m not going to.” Barr on the Hunter Biden investigation, “…I think to the extent that there’s an invest, an investigation, I think that it’s being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department and to this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave.” https://bit.ly/34wPBUs
SPECIAL GUEST: Garland Favorito co-founded Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoterGA). VoterGA is a nonpartisan, non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to restoring the integrity of Georgia elections through verifiable, auditable and recount-capable voting. Garland is a career Information Technology (IT) professional with over 40 years of in-depth experience and over 17 years of volunteer research into electronic voting systems. He also serves as a volunteer Elections Director for the Constitution Party of Georgia.
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