Ernst Wolff gets to the point: The structure of digital-financial global domination (Interview with Ernst Wolff)

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Ernst Wolff explains in a generally understandable way the background and
mechanisms of the digital financial complex, how the roles are distributed and
who passes the ball to whom in order to further expand an unprecedented
global-centralist domination.
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