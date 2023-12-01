What Does God See When He Looks at You?

Do you ever wonder what God sees when he looks at you? He sees a beautiful, unique individual full of potential and worth. He sees someone who is loved and cherished, no matter what mistakes you may have made. He sees a person who is capable of great things and has a purpose in this world. Remember, God's love for you is unconditional and his grace is never-ending. Thank God for who you are and the blessings he has given you. #love #god #godisgood #thanksgod #godislove 🙏
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.