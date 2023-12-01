What Does God See When He Looks at You?

Do you ever wonder what God sees when he looks at you? He sees a beautiful, unique individual full of potential and worth. He sees someone who is loved and cherished, no matter what mistakes you may have made. He sees a person who is capable of great things and has a purpose in this world. Remember, God's love for you is unconditional and his grace is never-ending. Thank God for who you are and the blessings he has given you. #love #god #godisgood #thanksgod #godislove 🙏

