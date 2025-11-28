BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥Russian drones using thermite charges to defeat Ukrainian anti-drone nets
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
0
292 views • 1 day ago

🔥 New footage: Russian drones using thermite charges to defeat Ukrainian anti-drone nets

Russian units have begun deploying UAVs carrying thermite mixtures to burn through the anti-drone nets that Ukraine uses to shield rear-area roads.

According to Russian sources, a single drone can clear up to 1 km of netting. Once the nets are gone, the exposed routes become vulnerable to fiber-optic guided drone strikes on logistics and transport columns.

Adding more about Yermak & his resignation, info from MP X.com post shown, 27th:

MP Zheleznyak claims NABU and SAP are conducting searches at Yermak's place.

Ukrainskaya Pravda publishes a picture from the scene of the searches at Yermak's place  in the government quarter.

⚡️Today NABU and SAP are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home — Yermak

"There are no obstacles for the investigators. They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site interacting with law enforcement. From my side – full cooperation"

💬Yermak has submitted a resignation letter, Zelensky said.

He also said that there will be a "reset of the President's Office."

I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine. Therefore, today I am making the following internal decisions. First. There will be a reboot of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation.

I am grateful to Andriy for always representing the Ukrainian position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be. It has always been a patriotic position. But I want there to be no rumors or speculation. As for the new head of the office, tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who can lead it.

Tomorrow there will be talks with potential candidates to replace Yermak.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
