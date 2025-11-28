© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 New footage: Russian drones using thermite charges to defeat Ukrainian anti-drone nets
Russian units have begun deploying UAVs carrying thermite mixtures to burn through the anti-drone nets that Ukraine uses to shield rear-area roads.
According to Russian sources, a single drone can clear up to 1 km of netting. Once the nets are gone, the exposed routes become vulnerable to fiber-optic guided drone strikes on logistics and transport columns.
Adding more about Yermak & his resignation, info from MP X.com post shown, 27th:
MP Zheleznyak claims NABU and SAP are conducting searches at Yermak's place.
Ukrainskaya Pravda publishes a picture from the scene of the searches at Yermak's place in the government quarter.
⚡️Today NABU and SAP are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home — Yermak
"There are no obstacles for the investigators. They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site interacting with law enforcement. From my side – full cooperation"
💬Yermak has submitted a resignation letter, Zelensky said.
He also said that there will be a "reset of the President's Office."
I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine. Therefore, today I am making the following internal decisions. First. There will be a reboot of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation.
I am grateful to Andriy for always representing the Ukrainian position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be. It has always been a patriotic position. But I want there to be no rumors or speculation. As for the new head of the office, tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who can lead it.
Tomorrow there will be talks with potential candidates to replace Yermak.