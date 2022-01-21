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Your Symptoms Have Root Causes, and You Can Dig Them Up — A Conversation With a Functional Psychiatrist
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70 views • January 21, 2022
“Food is medicine … There are foods that can heal you and foods that can poison you,” says Achina Stein.
She’s an American board-certified psychiatrist with 25+ years of practice experience, and she brings a whole new perspective to the treatment of mental illnesses.
Tune in to explore:
The connection between inflammation in the body, the foods we eat, and symptoms of anxiety, depression, and even psychosis
How psychiatric training has changed over the last couple of decades (and whether it’s been for the better or worse)
The links between stress, sugar cravings, hypoglycemia, certain chronic infections, and environmental toxins
How the U.S. medical system encourages practitioners to make quick decisions rather than truly understand their patients
In her book, What If It’s Not Depression?: Your Guide to Finding Answers and Solutions, Dr. Stein aims to help people understand that the symptoms of mental disorders can have numerous root causes and that they can be reversed through the use of multiple interventions, including diet, lifestyle, meditation, and spiritual or religious practices.
There are so many ways to improve your mental health and your life in general; medication isn't always the answer, and it’s certainly not the only answer.
But in all cases, Dr. Stein stresses the importance of making a plan that matches the individual’s personality and where they are in life at that very moment. This means starting with the "low-hanging fruit" and working toward digging into the root causes of their symptoms.
Interested in learning more or contacting Dr. Stein?
Just tune in and visit www.achinasteindo.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
She’s an American board-certified psychiatrist with 25+ years of practice experience, and she brings a whole new perspective to the treatment of mental illnesses.
Tune in to explore:
The connection between inflammation in the body, the foods we eat, and symptoms of anxiety, depression, and even psychosis
How psychiatric training has changed over the last couple of decades (and whether it’s been for the better or worse)
The links between stress, sugar cravings, hypoglycemia, certain chronic infections, and environmental toxins
How the U.S. medical system encourages practitioners to make quick decisions rather than truly understand their patients
In her book, What If It’s Not Depression?: Your Guide to Finding Answers and Solutions, Dr. Stein aims to help people understand that the symptoms of mental disorders can have numerous root causes and that they can be reversed through the use of multiple interventions, including diet, lifestyle, meditation, and spiritual or religious practices.
There are so many ways to improve your mental health and your life in general; medication isn't always the answer, and it’s certainly not the only answer.
But in all cases, Dr. Stein stresses the importance of making a plan that matches the individual’s personality and where they are in life at that very moment. This means starting with the "low-hanging fruit" and working toward digging into the root causes of their symptoms.
Interested in learning more or contacting Dr. Stein?
Just tune in and visit www.achinasteindo.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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