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Jim Jordan: Dems are just obsessed
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170 views • February 03, 2021
WASHINGTON: Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who was in the thick of hearings for both the first and second impeachment of President Donald Trump, comments on the dynamics and constitutionality of the second trial, the lawmakers who support it, and how Democrats have been "obsessed" with Trump since before he even took office. - with Newsmax TV's Heather Childers
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