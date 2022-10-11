3 stories show the far-left is RETREATING because of YOU

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Glenn Beck
Oct 10, 2022 The far-left is COMING UNDONE, Glenn says, and they’re beginning to retreat all because of YOU. In this clip, Glenn shares 3 recent stories — like PayPal’s controversial announcement regarding platform users and misinformation — that prove taking a peaceful stand against the far-left can WORK. ‘They’re scared out of their MINDS,’ Glenn explains. ‘Truth always wins. We just have to stand up and speak it.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIyUTPuDNTY