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Army Whistleblower Exposes Military Ideological Purge I've Never Seen Anything Like This
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206 views • April 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The US military is forcing vaccination as extreme discrimination takes place in the ranks, vaccine injuries become 10-fold, and the ideological purge damages our armed forces. A military whistleblower, soldier of 20 years, joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the hypocrisy of the military, the dangers of mandates, and the threats facing our men and women in service.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11v9nw-army-whistleblower-exposes-military-ideological-purge-ive-never-seen-anythi.html
The US military is forcing vaccination as extreme discrimination takes place in the ranks, vaccine injuries become 10-fold, and the ideological purge damages our armed forces. A military whistleblower, soldier of 20 years, joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the hypocrisy of the military, the dangers of mandates, and the threats facing our men and women in service.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11v9nw-army-whistleblower-exposes-military-ideological-purge-ive-never-seen-anythi.html
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