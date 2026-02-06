MEP Christine Anderson: Who Controls Free Speech in Europe? - Feb 5th clip

Sharing a clip from MEP (Member of EU Parliament) Christine Anderson, from yesterday.

In this video, I sharply criticize the European Commission's actions against X and its AI system "Grok" under the Digital Services Act (DSA), accusing them of targeting platforms that allow unfiltered debate.

I contrast this with the promotion of the new, identity-verified European platform "W", arguing it serves control rather than competition or safety.



The core message: real democracy requires messy, anonymous free speech – attempts to eliminate it reveal a deep distrust of citizens.





Adding: More info about about this:

🚨🇪🇺 EU digital prison: Europe's high-tech grip on freedom





The EU is turning everyday digital life into a centralised control regime. The Digital Identity Wallet—a single app to verify your identity online—is raising fears of mass surveillance, loss of privacy, and digital coercion, despite claims it is for convenience and security.





Identity checks for everything





Portugal, following several other European countries, is next in line to tighten the screws on social media.

A draft law requires citizens to verify their identity for even basic online actions—parental consent, terms and conditions, age checks—cementing the EU’s relentless march toward digital authoritarianism.

What’s sold as “child safety” is in reality a digital chokehold, advancing centralized surveillance while throttling free expression, media reports say.

W Platform = 'Dead in arrive'

A new European platform, W gunning to replace US X. Touted as “trust over algorithms,” it makes users hand over government IDs and selfies just to prove they’re real.

Launched at Davos, W promises to lock all data on European servers under GDPR and DSA—but critics warn it’s a shiny new gatekeeper for surveillance, likely to scare off anyone valuing online anonymity.

🔒France & Spain: Vanguard of digital policing

Fines against Elon Musk’s X (€153M) and police raids in Paris are just the tip of the iceberg. Europe is weaponising regulation against platforms and dissenters:

🇫🇷 France enforces parental oversight under the guise of banning under-15s, using the DSA to expand authority.

🇪🇸Spain demands age verification, profile limits, and threatens criminal liability for non-compliant platforms.





Both nations cloak authoritarian agendas in “child protection,” mirroring global efforts such as Australia’s—but with an EU-wide push for compliance and surveillance.





🔍 EU's overarching framework





▪️Ursula von der Leyen’s 2026 Digital Identity Wallet enables privacy-violating cross-border verification.

▪️EU laws on age limits, bans on infinite scrolling, and draconian regulation of minors codify a regime where Big Brother is digital and bureaucratic.

▪️GDPR and the DSA, meant to protect citizens, now double as instruments of control, while initiatives like Gaia-X centralise data under the EU flag.

🤨 Digital colonialism & shrinking online freedom

▪️Scholars call Big Tech’s data extraction modern colonialism. While EU rules reclaim sovereignty, critics warn of bureaucratic overreach and new hierarchies.

▪️Free speech erodes, marginalised youth are isolated, and privacy-invasive enforcement thrives—all under the guise of protection.





