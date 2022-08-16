Twitter Allows CBS Hack Reporter Norah O'Donnell's Fake Trump FBI Stolen Passports Tweet To Stay Up

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CBS new anchor and chief propaganda maker Norah O'Donnell caused quite a shite storm on Twitter when she did some disinformation sharing for her Deep State masters by Tweeting out a bold face lie that said the FBI were NOT in possession of Donald Trump's three missing passports and that he was the one that was bold face lying. Earlier in the day the FBI had admitted they were the ones who 'accidentally' took Trump's passports and were going to return them to him by 2pm on Monday. The CBS senior reporter DID NOT do her research and follow-up and instead Tweeted out her 'fake news' at 6:55pm and despite it being out there that the FBI were returning Trump's passports. The mainstream news media will never be trusted if they keep lying for their New World Order masters and Norah O'Donnell is presently their Number One Shill Mockingbird Reporter.
Related links:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/08/16/cbs-caught-scripting-fake-news-narrative-engineer-norah-odonnell/comment-page-1/
https://nypost.com/2022/08/16/doj-admits-trump-passports-were-taken-after-cbs-anchor-odonnell-reports-not/
Related video:
CBS anchor ripped for 'dishonest' tweet on Trump raid
Fox News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQT27AKPD74
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