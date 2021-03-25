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Cancer Development and Genetic Insights - An In-Depth Examination of Cancer Cells in the Human Body with Paul Davies
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14 views • March 25, 2021
Is cancer truly the result and product of damaged cells? New research may suggest otherwise. Listen in to find out:
When dated, when cancer cells first began appearing
If single-celled organisms can get cancer
How a cancer cell or cluster can be thought of as an organism
Author and professor at Arizona State University, Paul Davies, returns to share his new work and recent cancer research.
Paul Davies discusses the new ways of thinking about cancer and its progression within the human body. Cancer cells can be considered embryos that have gone wrong, which calls into question the relationship between cancer and genetics.
Cells have many methods of reacting to and fighting developing cancer. An equilibrium of cancerous to non-cancerous cells must be maintained in the tissue to avoid developing a tumor, but almost all cells have the potential to become cancerous.
For more information, [email protected].
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
When dated, when cancer cells first began appearing
If single-celled organisms can get cancer
How a cancer cell or cluster can be thought of as an organism
Author and professor at Arizona State University, Paul Davies, returns to share his new work and recent cancer research.
Paul Davies discusses the new ways of thinking about cancer and its progression within the human body. Cancer cells can be considered embryos that have gone wrong, which calls into question the relationship between cancer and genetics.
Cells have many methods of reacting to and fighting developing cancer. An equilibrium of cancerous to non-cancerous cells must be maintained in the tissue to avoid developing a tumor, but almost all cells have the potential to become cancerous.
For more information, [email protected].
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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