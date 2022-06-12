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YOU'RE BEING POISONED BY YOUR OVER LORDS. THIS IS HIGH TREASON, SOMEONE NEEDS TO BE HUNTED DOWN.
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485 views • June 12, 2022

One basic truth
can be used as a foundation for a mountain of lies. if we dig down deep enough in the mountain of lies and bring out that truth, to set it on top of the mountain of lies, the entire mountain of lies will crumble under the weight of that one truth, and there is nothing more devastating to a structure of lies than the revelation of the truth upon which the structure of lies was built, because the shock waves of the revelation of the truth reverberate, and continue to reverberate throughout the earth for generations to follow, awakening even those people who had no desire to be awakened to the truth.
Mans Ignorance
is this sepsis’s first line of defense. Yet it is easily breached by anyone with time and the determination to find out the truth. Ignorance has prevailed so long only because people do not want to find out the truth. But it is not the inability to find out what is going on as much as a desire not to know facts that may lie heavy on ones conscience that is responsible for this lack of awareness.

Luke: 8:17 For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.

THERE IS LITERALLY A FIGHT BETWEEN THE FORCES OF (GOOD AND EVIL).
BUT WE ARE STILL IN THE MIDDLE.
WE ALL ARE ENSLAVED BY A HIDDEN ENEMY.
IT'S TIME TO RECOGNIZE YOUR TRUE ENEMY. 
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
1. NUREMBERG CODE 2.0 
2. TERRORISM
3. HIGH TREASON
4. HUMAN FARMING
5. CHILD SEX | 
6. PEDOPHILIA
7. ADRENOCHROME

Keywords
youre being poisoned by your over lordsthis is high treasonsomeone needs to be hunted down
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy