Cannabis Jimmy feeds the Parrots in Medellin Colombia - Oh so Tasty ! They call me the 'Bird Man of Medellin " Do you remember the movie the Bird Man of Alcatraz with Burt Lancaster ?
70 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
They are such beautiful birds
Keywords
colombiafeedingparrots
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos