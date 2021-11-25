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UNN Canada Episode 7 – 11/18/21 - Financial Report
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20 views • November 25, 2021
Find out what Canada’s rising inflation rate means for your family on UNN Canada’s Financial Report. Jen covers the Bank of Canada’s economic recovery strategy and the central bank’s plans for tackling inflation. Dwayne takes a look at the causes and consequences of inflation. And we report on two events that may have a big impact on the global financial picture.
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