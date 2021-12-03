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Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay 12. 02. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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70 views • December 03, 2021
12.2.21 Patriot Streetfighter w/ John Guandolo, Battle Plan for Taking Back America

Naval Academy Grad/Navy Officer/Gov't Intelligence Agent at FBI lays out the threat in America and how American citizens can turn the tide with John's organized local level battle strategy.

Learn how to engage at https://www.understandingthethreat.com/

Additional Info
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/which-u-s-muslim-leader-isnt-a-terrorist/

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4OsbtWep9Uc

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0N2ZAX6OY2U

PSFSilverGold.com to get a FREE Consult w/ Dr. Kirk and his team.

PSFHealth.com for the NEW PSF Collagen Peptides Product designed by Health Ranger Mike Adams

Due to the Patriot Streetfighter "Advancing The Forkin' Line" TOUR we are not broadcasting on Youtube. American Media Periscope is broadcasting our shows for us and streaming to PSFRumble.com. They also appear soon thereafter on Bitchute and Brighteon

For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter

https://scottmckay.us/
PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold

NEW PSF Collagen Product At
PSFHealth.com

Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

ScottMcKay.us for ALL Patriot Streetfighter Gear, Patriot Streetfighter Collagen Product engineered by Health Ranger & Asset Preservation thru Silver/Gold

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
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healthtrumpfreedomthe1jeremy rumble account got deleted brighteon is better thanks mike
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy