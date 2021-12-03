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Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay 12. 02. 21.
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70 views • December 03, 2021
12.2.21 Patriot Streetfighter w/ John Guandolo, Battle Plan for Taking Back America
Naval Academy Grad/Navy Officer/Gov't Intelligence Agent at FBI lays out the threat in America and how American citizens can turn the tide with John's organized local level battle strategy.
Learn how to engage at https://www.understandingthethreat.com/
Additional Info
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/which-u-s-muslim-leader-isnt-a-terrorist/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4OsbtWep9Uc
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0N2ZAX6OY2U
PSFSilverGold.com to get a FREE Consult w/ Dr. Kirk and his team.
PSFHealth.com for the NEW PSF Collagen Peptides Product designed by Health Ranger Mike Adams
Due to the Patriot Streetfighter "Advancing The Forkin' Line" TOUR we are not broadcasting on Youtube. American Media Periscope is broadcasting our shows for us and streaming to PSFRumble.com. They also appear soon thereafter on Bitchute and Brighteon
For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter
https://scottmckay.us/
PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold
NEW PSF Collagen Product At
PSFHealth.com
Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.
The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.
Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
ScottMcKay.us for ALL Patriot Streetfighter Gear, Patriot Streetfighter Collagen Product engineered by Health Ranger & Asset Preservation thru Silver/Gold
Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
Naval Academy Grad/Navy Officer/Gov't Intelligence Agent at FBI lays out the threat in America and how American citizens can turn the tide with John's organized local level battle strategy.
Learn how to engage at https://www.understandingthethreat.com/
Additional Info
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/which-u-s-muslim-leader-isnt-a-terrorist/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4OsbtWep9Uc
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0N2ZAX6OY2U
PSFSilverGold.com to get a FREE Consult w/ Dr. Kirk and his team.
PSFHealth.com for the NEW PSF Collagen Peptides Product designed by Health Ranger Mike Adams
Due to the Patriot Streetfighter "Advancing The Forkin' Line" TOUR we are not broadcasting on Youtube. American Media Periscope is broadcasting our shows for us and streaming to PSFRumble.com. They also appear soon thereafter on Bitchute and Brighteon
For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter
https://scottmckay.us/
PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold
NEW PSF Collagen Product At
PSFHealth.com
Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.
The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.
Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
ScottMcKay.us for ALL Patriot Streetfighter Gear, Patriot Streetfighter Collagen Product engineered by Health Ranger & Asset Preservation thru Silver/Gold
Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
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