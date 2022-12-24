Why Limiting Government Does NOT Work!

There is much more information on this that people are unaware of!
Massive Online Event With Over 50 Speakers: https://nita.one/summit
Learn more: https://nita.one/advanced
#shorts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.