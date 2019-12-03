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Russia: Proof UFOs exist? FLYING SAUCER discovered... UNDERGROUND!
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39 views • December 03, 2019
A mysterious boulder resembling a flying saucer was unveiled on Sunday after it was unearthed at a coal mine in the Belovo District, Kemerovo at the end of January. The disc is 1.2m (3.9ft) in diameter and weighs approximately 200kg (441lb).
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