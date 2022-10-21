Create New Account
RELIGION OF GREEN: THE TRUE "CLIMATE CHANGE" AGENDA (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published a month ago

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o950OePGFTbw/

Has environmentalism become more than just a good faith effort to protect the Earth? Is it now tantamount to a religion? And if it is, is that a good thing or a bad thing?


PragerU’s latest short documentary, hosted by Will Witt, explores the origins, agenda, and motives of today’s environmental movement.

What he finds raises some challenging questions for anyone who sincerely cares about the future of the planet.

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingpandemicco2piers corbynalarmismcoronavirusfossil fuelreligion of green

