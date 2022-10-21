RELIGION OF GREEN: THE TRUE "CLIMATE CHANGE" AGENDA (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o950OePGFTbw/
Has environmentalism become more than just a good faith effort to protect the Earth? Is it now tantamount to a religion? And if it is, is that a good thing or a bad thing?
PragerU’s latest short documentary, hosted by Will Witt, explores the origins, agenda, and motives of today’s environmental movement.
What he finds raises some challenging questions for anyone who sincerely cares about the future of the planet.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.