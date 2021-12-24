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Good Fight Forevermore - Confronted with Weakness and Weaponization
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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10 views • December 24, 2021
Good Fight Forevermore - December 22, 2021 - Weakness and Weaponization

Recall from yesterday, Omicron is a Gift; a sign the pandemic is ending.
China Leiber Convicted
https://www.foxnews.com/us/harvard-scientist-paid-by-china
Quotes notable: Harvard University professor Dr. Charles Lieber was found guilty on all counts Tuesday on charges that he concealed his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program.
Lieber, 62, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of making false statements and two counts of failing to file reports from a foreign bank account in China, The Associated Press reported.
His conviction in a Boston federal courtroom followed nearly three hours of deliberation by a jury at the conclusion of five days of testimony.

Communist China and Russia cooperation pact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma8JcqGiEVM

Ukraine Russia and Germany NATO and Pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm2TFqgHwC0

the US and NATO have been placed on notice
Missile bases in Europe remember (Poland)

China Russia pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr6cIOhVX6Q
Siberia 2 Project
From Tensions Building with the west Russia needs a market for the Gas and China needs energy a Win Win for Both Nations

While the U.S. and EU are playing their Climate Change Games China and Russia are committing to increase their Fossil Fuel Usage for World Dominance.

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Keywords
natofossil fuelsworld dominationmongoliawar threatschina russia cooperationpower of siberia 2 gas pipelineclimate change games
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