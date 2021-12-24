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Good Fight Forevermore - Confronted with Weakness and Weaponization
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10 views • December 24, 2021
Good Fight Forevermore - December 22, 2021 - Weakness and Weaponization
Recall from yesterday, Omicron is a Gift; a sign the pandemic is ending.
China Leiber Convicted
https://www.foxnews.com/us/harvard-scientist-paid-by-china
Quotes notable: Harvard University professor Dr. Charles Lieber was found guilty on all counts Tuesday on charges that he concealed his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program.
Lieber, 62, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of making false statements and two counts of failing to file reports from a foreign bank account in China, The Associated Press reported.
His conviction in a Boston federal courtroom followed nearly three hours of deliberation by a jury at the conclusion of five days of testimony.
Communist China and Russia cooperation pact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma8JcqGiEVM
Ukraine Russia and Germany NATO and Pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm2TFqgHwC0
the US and NATO have been placed on notice
Missile bases in Europe remember (Poland)
China Russia pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr6cIOhVX6Q
Siberia 2 Project
From Tensions Building with the west Russia needs a market for the Gas and China needs energy a Win Win for Both Nations
While the U.S. and EU are playing their Climate Change Games China and Russia are committing to increase their Fossil Fuel Usage for World Dominance.
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After show is open discussion.
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Recall from yesterday, Omicron is a Gift; a sign the pandemic is ending.
China Leiber Convicted
https://www.foxnews.com/us/harvard-scientist-paid-by-china
Quotes notable: Harvard University professor Dr. Charles Lieber was found guilty on all counts Tuesday on charges that he concealed his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program.
Lieber, 62, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of making false statements and two counts of failing to file reports from a foreign bank account in China, The Associated Press reported.
His conviction in a Boston federal courtroom followed nearly three hours of deliberation by a jury at the conclusion of five days of testimony.
Communist China and Russia cooperation pact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma8JcqGiEVM
Ukraine Russia and Germany NATO and Pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm2TFqgHwC0
the US and NATO have been placed on notice
Missile bases in Europe remember (Poland)
China Russia pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr6cIOhVX6Q
Siberia 2 Project
From Tensions Building with the west Russia needs a market for the Gas and China needs energy a Win Win for Both Nations
While the U.S. and EU are playing their Climate Change Games China and Russia are committing to increase their Fossil Fuel Usage for World Dominance.
___
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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