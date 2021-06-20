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Dr. Carrie Madej - Human 2.0, A Wake Up Call To The World. The Information And Agendas On Covid 19 Vaccinations.
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1924 views • June 20, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej provides valuable information about Covid vaccinations and some of the components in the vaccine and the possible purposes of the vaccination other than curing a person or protecting a person from the Covid virus. The purposes are most likely for nefarious reasons which I think anyone who has been exposed to the evidences and reports and who can think clearly will see this is true. This is an older video and the information is very relevant especially for those who still need this critical information in the hopes they will make the right decision and refuse the Covid vaccination. Please share this video with those who are undecided and those who still intend to get the Covid vaccination.
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