The Dot Connector: Ep172: The Trump Cult

Join David Icke on The Dot Connector this week as he covers the following topics:
- The Trump MAGA cult i.e. The Making 'Israel' Great Forever cult
- Were the US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites successful as portrayed?
- Almost 400,000 people in Gaza have 'disappeared'
- Assisted dying closer to becoming law in UK
All the above, plus much more is covered by David - finding the sanity in the insanity!
