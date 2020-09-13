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The Origin of Christmas
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62 views • September 13, 2020
Christmas is a holiday shared and celebrated by many religions. It is a day that has an effect on the entire world.
To many people, it is a favorite time of the year involving gift giving, parties and feasting. Christmas is a holiday that unifies almost all of professing Christendom.
To many people, it is a favorite time of the year involving gift giving, parties and feasting. Christmas is a holiday that unifies almost all of professing Christendom.
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