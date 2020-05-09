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Scammers get Juggs 😂
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31 views • May 09, 2020
Funny but not funny.
It’s known that 46 M dollars is the amount of money stolen in love scams alone in the US.
Help to stop scammers - let others know and send them a lovely surprise in the mail too!!
It’s known that 46 M dollars is the amount of money stolen in love scams alone in the US.
Help to stop scammers - let others know and send them a lovely surprise in the mail too!!
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