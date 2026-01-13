Stephen Miller suggests torture instead of killing celebrates life & dignity - crazy🤡 Throwback 2003

THROWBACK: Stephen Miller suggests torture instead of killing celebrates life and dignity

💬 "We’re not a barbaric people. We respect life. Therefore, torture is the way to go. Because tortured people can live,” the White House deputy chief of staff once said.

He didn’t frame it as cruelty, but as principle:

💬 “Torture is a celebration of life and human dignity... the value and respect that torture shows towards other cultures.”

Current and past from Wiki:

Stephen Miller is an American political advisor serving as White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor since 2025. He previously served as senior advisor to the president and director of speechwriting from 2017 to 2021 during the first Trump administration. Wikipedia