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Rosa Koire Agenda 21 We Won't Get Fooled Again Interview
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233 views • June 12, 2021
My talk with Rosa Koire about Agenda 21 and how We Won't Get Fooled Again. Rosa explains the subtle but often obvious ways we are manipulated and controlled, and inspires us to become free. Please support my show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Rosa Koire https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
Rosa Koire http://www.rosakoire-bgm.com/index.html
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Rosa Koire https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
Rosa Koire http://www.rosakoire-bgm.com/index.html
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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