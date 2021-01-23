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China is building state-of-the-art jet engines that are so high-tech, Germany is in discussions to import them. China Tech News Flash! #65
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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11 views • January 23, 2021
Source article : https://www.chinatechnewsflash.com/china-is-building-state-of-the-art-jet-engines-that-are-so-high-tech-germany-is-in-discussions-to-import-them-china-tech-news-flash-65/

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Keywords
militaryair forcegermanyaviationjet enginesplajet airplanes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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