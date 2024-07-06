Prof. Dr. Burkhardt about metal parts in Covid vaccines: „Certainly not life prolonging!“

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to the host of the Reutlingen Pathology Congress, expert Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, metal parts in vaccines are just as little of a health hazard as a knife stab into the abdomen. In view of the dramatic increase in the number of vaccine victims and deaths in 2021 alone, there should definitely be a public discourse on undeclared ingredients.