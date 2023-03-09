Create New Account
Situation Update, Mar 9, 2023 - Chlorine Dioxide Solution demonstration and interview with EPA whistleblower
Health Ranger Report
Published 18 hours ago |

0:00 Headlines

16:35 Chlorine Dioxide

37:12 Interview with David Lewis


- Doctors find graphene SHEDS from vaccinated people to the unvaccinated

- California allows biological women to be moved to women's prisons as "trans"

- How to make chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) for mere pennies

- CDS is the ultimate off-grid emergency prepping solution

- Can be used to wash vegetables, sanitize surfaces and more

- Health Ranger DRINKS IT on camera

- Stock up on sodium chlorite to be able to make this in an emergency

- Interview with EPA whistleblower and scientist Dr. David Lewis

- Learn how the EPA covers up toxic pollution to protect industry profits

- Dr. Lewis reveals that the element Yttrium is a marker for biosludge


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


mike adamsvaccinesdemocratsleftistspoliticsamericahumanityeconomygenocideusachaosfood collapsemedical tyrannyexterminationanti-vaxxerscrazy newssituation update

