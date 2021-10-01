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Yes or No have the Antichrist confirmed the 7 - year covenant as in Daniel 9 verse 27
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88 views • October 01, 2021
There is a 7- year covenant that the Pope has and people want to know if this is the 7 year covenant as warned about by Jesus in the book of Daniel. Author Frank DiMora will fill you in on all the details and more.
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