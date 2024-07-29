J6 PRISONERS FORCED TO TAKE JAB OR DIE

PART 1: There are innocents falsely arrested in the J6 debacle, that are suffering from cancers, heart attacks, in prison and forced to take the C19 bioweapon injections masquerading as vaccines, in order to get life saving treatment. Prison guards are torturing these Americans who have not even been arraigned. Founder of the J6 Pardon Project, author and activist, Suzzanne Monk exposes these atrocities and wears orange in solidarity with these political prisoners.

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

GUEST: Suzzanne Monk,

J6PardonProject.com





