J6 PRISONERS FORCED TO TAKE JAB OR DIE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PART 1: There are innocents falsely arrested in the J6 debacle, that are suffering from cancers, heart attacks, in prison and forced to take the C19 bioweapon injections masquerading as vaccines, in order to get life saving treatment. Prison guards are torturing these Americans who have not even been arraigned. Founder of the J6 Pardon Project, author and activist, Suzzanne Monk exposes these atrocities and wears orange in solidarity with these political prisoners.
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
GUEST: Suzzanne Monk,
J6PardonProject.com
PLEASE NOTE NEW ADDRESS FOR DR. JANE’S STUDIO/MAIL/COFFEE CUPS/ DONATIONS:
Dr. Jane Ruby
1247 SW Martin Hwy, #1443
Palm City, FL 34990
IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby
Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification:
https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY 10% off/free shipping)
HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com Use coupon code: RUBY for discounts MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)
Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/