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Can Christians Use Birth Control?
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11 views • July 11, 2021
There are various views on birth control as well as various methods. Time magazine has covered some history of it (and even mentioned Casanova). Did Jesus make a statement that might be consistent with birth control? In this video, Dr. Thiel goes over some of that as well as some relevant scriptures. He also mentions positions of the Roman Catholic Church, Eastern Orthodox Church, and the Continuing Church of God. Dr. Thiel also provides some quotes from the book "The Missing Dimension in Sex" about this topic. He discusses methods of birth control and points out which are abortive and which are not. Timing, herbal, and barrier methods are discussed.
Two articles of related interest may include:
"Are any types of birth control scripturally allowed?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/what-about-birth-control/
"Why sex and marriage? What are each spouse’s responsibilities regarding sex in the marriage? What is not allowed according to God’s word?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/what-are-each-spouses-responsibilities-regarding-sex-in-the-marriage-what-is-not-allowed-according-to-gods-word-why-sex-and-marriage/
Two articles of related interest may include:
"Are any types of birth control scripturally allowed?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/what-about-birth-control/
"Why sex and marriage? What are each spouse’s responsibilities regarding sex in the marriage? What is not allowed according to God’s word?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/what-are-each-spouses-responsibilities-regarding-sex-in-the-marriage-what-is-not-allowed-according-to-gods-word-why-sex-and-marriage/
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