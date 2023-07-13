This video shuts down every anti Russian narrative. The most truthful explanation of everything that occurred since 2013. An absolute must watch for everyone. Everything is 💯 correct.

This is a video that I'm sharing, from April 19, 2014, from 'Diddley Squat' on YouTube with description. Scenes of Maidan, and this video was made less than a month after maidan. A puppet government of the US soon to be installed. The war in the Donbass began in April 2014 and the killing of the Ukrainian Donbass ethnic Russian people were then attacked and murdered by their own government, the Kiev Regime. Ethnic cleansing, genocide against the Russian people of Ukraine, by Nazi Fascist.

Most important facts about the US-EU intervention in Ukraine.

(1) It was not a popular uprising.

(2) Right wing extremists were front and center in the coup.

(3) The pro-Russian separatist movement has genuine and widespread popular support. (

4) There is considerable sympathy for the cause even among Ukrainians in the west and north.

(5) The US gains nothing by its actions in Kiev.

(6) The US needs Russia's cooperation to work for peace in Syria and disarmament in Iran, and

(7) a new cold war provoked by recent events would be more dangerous than the first.

Following the 2014 annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, the US began to supply military aid to Ukraine and became one of the largest defense partners of the country.

Edit: I thought that I would add something from today, July 13, 2023.

President Joe Biden today issued an executive order approving the mobilization of select reserve forces with up to 3,000 personnel, augmenting the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The Operation Atlantic Resolve started in 2014. It's also called the Atlantic Resolve. This:

Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the Department of Defense's Atlantic Resolve land efforts. Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries.

Operation Atlantic Resolve, though not a "named" operation, refers to military activities in response to Russian operations in Ukraine, mainly the War in Donbass. It was funded under the European Deterrence Initiative. In the wake of Russia's 2014 intervention in Ukraine, the U.S. and the U.K. took several immediate steps to enhance the deterrence posture along the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), including augmenting the air, ground and naval presence in the region, and enhancing previously scheduled exercises











