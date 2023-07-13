BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Cold War! - Ukraine, US, Russia - video uploaded, April 2014
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • July 13, 2023

This video shuts down every anti Russian narrative. The most truthful explanation of everything that occurred since 2013. An absolute must watch for everyone. Everything is 💯 correct.

This is a video that I'm sharing, from April 19, 2014, from 'Diddley Squat' on YouTube with description. Scenes of Maidan, and this video was made less than a month after maidan. A puppet government of the US soon to be installed. The war in the Donbass began in April 2014 and the killing of the Ukrainian Donbass ethnic Russian people were then attacked and murdered by their own government, the Kiev Regime. Ethnic cleansing, genocide against the Russian people of Ukraine, by Nazi Fascist.

Description:

Most important facts about the US-EU intervention in Ukraine.

(1) It was not a popular uprising.

(2) Right wing extremists were front and center in the coup.

(3) The pro-Russian separatist movement has genuine and widespread popular support. (

4) There is considerable sympathy for the cause even among Ukrainians in the west and north.

(5) The US gains nothing by its actions in Kiev. 

(6) The US needs Russia's cooperation to work for peace in Syria and disarmament in Iran, and

(7) a new cold war provoked by recent events would be more dangerous than the first.

Following the 2014 annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, the US began to supply military aid to Ukraine and became one of the largest defense partners of the country.

Edit: I thought that I would add something from today, July 13, 2023.

President Joe Biden today issued an executive order approving the mobilization of select reserve forces with up to 3,000 personnel, augmenting the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The Operation Atlantic Resolve started in 2014.  It's also called the Atlantic Resolve. This:

Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the Department of Defense's Atlantic Resolve land efforts. Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries.

Operation Atlantic Resolve, though not a "named" operation, refers to military activities in response to Russian operations in Ukraine, mainly the War in Donbass. It was funded under the European Deterrence Initiative. In the wake of Russia's 2014 intervention in Ukraine, the U.S. and the U.K. took several immediate steps to enhance the deterrence posture along the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), including augmenting the air, ground and naval presence in the region, and enhancing previously scheduled exercises





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Decentralize to Survive: Why Resilience Beats Efficiency in a Collapsing System

Decentralize to Survive: Why Resilience Beats Efficiency in a Collapsing System

Mike Adams
Why Being Prepared Is Just Common Sense

Why Being Prepared Is Just Common Sense

Mike Adams
Know What Goes on Your Skin: Explore Lab-Tested Picks in Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 4 Sale

Know What Goes on Your Skin: Explore Lab-Tested Picks in Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 4 Sale

HRS Editors
&#8220;The Health Ranger&#8217;s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios&#8221; on BrightU: The 72-hour domino effect

“The Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios” on BrightU: The 72-hour domino effect

Belle Carter
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy