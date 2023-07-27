Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep 3123b - No War,No Civil War,Scare Event,[DS] Lost This Important Power,Not Corrupt & Serves POTUS
channel image
X22 Report
12 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com


______________________________________________________

The [DS] is panicking because the evidence against Biden is building, they will need to remove him soon and it looks like they are preparing to do this. Obama chef was killed while the Obama's were home, is this wet work before [MO] gets ready to run. The [DS] is about indict Trump again, election interference, they will push war and civil war but the patriots know playbook. 

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonnew world orderbidenq anonx22 reportx22reportcovidgreat resetx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket