X22 Report - Ep 3123b - No War,No Civil War,Scare Event,[DS] Lost This Important Power,Not Corrupt & Serves POTUS

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com





______________________________________________________

The [DS] is panicking because the evidence against Biden is building, they will need to remove him soon and it looks like they are preparing to do this. Obama chef was killed while the Obama's were home, is this wet work before [MO] gets ready to run. The [DS] is about indict Trump again, election interference, they will push war and civil war but the patriots know playbook.

