Newly released footage from Iranian media shows the situation was much worse than initially thought.
Thousands of masked and heavily armed individuals backed by foreign intelligence organizations were attacking security forces, civilians, attempting to take control of state institutions, government buildings and police stations across Iran.
Had this unfolded in any other country, the media would be screaming like a man on crack...rushing from corner to corner, shoving cameras into every alley to show you "heavily armed terrorists" roaming the streets.
But not in "Eye-Ran". In Eye-Ran, those same figures are magically rebranded as "peaceful protesters". No hysteria, no breaking news countdown, no ominous graphics..just a masterclass in narrative laundering, where the weapons disappear, the violence is blurred, and reality is politely edited out.
Source @Robin Monotti + Cory Morningstar
