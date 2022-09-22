Quo Vadis





Sep 19, 2022 In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for September 15, 2022.





My Beloved People:





I love you, I bless you. They are the apple of my eyes.





I come in search of the conversion of My children…





I COME BEFORE EACH ONE AS A BEGGAR OF LOVE AND LOOKING THEM IN THE EYES, I MYSELF WANT TO LOOK AT THE ONE WHO IS GOING to DENY ME. . .





OPEN THE DOOR OF THE HUMAN WILL SO THAT I HELP YOU AND YOU CAN TRANSFORM YOURSELF!





Children, who is going to open the door of my heart so that they may be worthy shelters of Mine?





The change of life is necessary for you to be directed by My Angels to the physical shelters that are found throughout the Earth, where you must live in total fraternity.





OUR SACRED HEARTS ARE A REFUGE FOR MY PEOPLE where Faith, Hope, Charity, firmness and love are multiplied so that My People continue in the midst of what is strong and surprising for humanity at the time of the Great Tribulation.





My People, the disastrous advance of scientific intelligence used to destroy man himself through nuclear energy was and is the sentence of those powers.





THE GIFT OF LIFE GIVEN BY MY FATHER TO MAN IS THE GREATEST GIFT AND IT IS NOT FOR THE DISPOSAL OF THE HUMAN CREATURE.





Humanity lives in war and in constant danger due to the arrogance and unconsciousness of those who lead governments.





They want to stop the war, but My children continue to suffer being innocent.





Those who serve the Devil have greater interests and will not allow the cessation of the war, even if they take the lives of their own people in order to raise up the rest of the nations against the nation they designate.





This is how they lead humanity: like sheep to the slaughterhouse they lead him to suffer and they open My Side again (John 19: 34) with the spear of pride.





My People, my beloved People, without stopping, listen to Me:





PREPARE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.





For those who cannot prepare themselves, I will take care of providing them with how to survive.





GET READY NOW!





NO DELAYS. . .





They look at the sun as it pounces on the Earth propitiating strong events on the planet and on My children.





Some volcanoes, feared by My children, will start erupting.





The earth shakes more strongly, the heat and cold become extreme.





CONVERT!





CEASE THE RIVALRIES AND CONTESTS IN THOSE who SAY "STAY NEXT TO ME. "





Be more of Mine than of the Devil; you cannot serve two masters; be My children.





Prayers please Me if they are sincere, if they are proclaimed by repentant children who are desirous of growing spiritually in order to merge with the Divine Will.





Don't worry about what happens to you, worry if you don't get proof. Trials are a sign that you walk towards Me.





Pray My children, pray, the crown in England is soon news, the peoples want independence.





Pray, My children, pray for Central America, it shakes. Chile, France and Italy are shaken.





Pray My children, pray, the large corporations that produce food for humanity are declining, the direction of food is diverted.





Pray My children, pray, the elite gets stronger and the economy declines; guide humanity towards its goals.





THEY WILL RETURN TO NUTTY BREAD AND FEED SCARCELY.





KEEP WATER COLLECTED.





Be human creatures of firm faith and attentive.





Live attentive so that you are not deceived.





Pray the Holy Rosary and receive Me in My Body and My Blood in the Eucharist duly prepared.





Be experts in love.





PREPARE FOR THE WARNING MY CHILDREN, be aware that you will confront your actions and actions.





Repent!





My people:





IN THE FACE OF THE DISCOURAGEMENT, THE UNCERTAINTY AND THE FEAR YOU MAY POSSESS, BE CREATURES OF FAITH IN MY LOVE FOR MY CHILDREN.





I WILL NOT GIVE YOU STONES FOR BREAD.





Do not fear, My Mother protects you, do not fear.





I remain with each of you.





I bless you and I send you My Angels to go before you and open the way for you.





I bless you, My children. My Peace floods you.





your Jesus





To support this page please visit the site below!





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/quovadis





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TVJLfHqMvI