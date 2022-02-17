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MANY PEOPLE IN AUSTRALIA PROTEST EXPERIENCING RADIATION SICKNESS AND SYMPTOMS
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444 views • February 17, 2022
Rumble — Scientists warn of potential serious health effects of 5G
https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf
EMF Weapons Used On Peaceful Protestors in Canberra
https://truth11.com/2022/02/17/emf-weapons-used-on-peaceful-protestors-in-canberra-australia-causing-skin-burns/
Cov- (never isolated) and Radiation Sickness Have Same Deadly Symptoms
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/covid-19-and-radiation-sickness-have-same-deadly-symptoms-coincidence/
Telecommunications engineer destroys six mobile phone towers with a tank due to radiation poisoning
https://cairnsnews.org/2018/07/26/telecommunications-engineer-destroys-six-mobile-phone-towers-with-a-tank-due-to-radiation-poisoning/
https://rumble.com/vv792h-cell-antenna-base-station-tower-is-demolished-by-activist-with-a-tank.html
The symptoms he observed, in order of occurrence, included:
short-term memory loss (including momentary lapses)
long-term memory loss
involuntary contraction of muscles and tendons
sleeplessness
chronic fatigue
problems with balance—at first walking, then riding
sore neck muscles
jaw out of alignment
vertebrae in shoulders and bottom four vertebrae out of alignment—caused by cramping of muscles
misco-ordination between eye and muscles
reduction in elasticity in body, especially throat, resulting in a ‘choking’ effect when swallowing
thyroid problems
heart problems (including heart attacks)
stomach valve not opening properly, leading to heart burn and nausea
changes to gait
numbing of the skin
black rings around the iris
kidney problems
liver problems—leading to skin problems, rashes and pimples that don’t heal. (John saw at least 1000 workers with similar skin problems.)
inappropriate emotional responses.
original link by YeshuaIsKing2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q4R9Dvy8R6rS/?fbclid=IwAR3z1-l9Vswkh9etofcumgDho79__fKWWeCYvWUsycLxT13CVjlZcLuS--k
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf
EMF Weapons Used On Peaceful Protestors in Canberra
https://truth11.com/2022/02/17/emf-weapons-used-on-peaceful-protestors-in-canberra-australia-causing-skin-burns/
Cov- (never isolated) and Radiation Sickness Have Same Deadly Symptoms
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/covid-19-and-radiation-sickness-have-same-deadly-symptoms-coincidence/
Telecommunications engineer destroys six mobile phone towers with a tank due to radiation poisoning
https://cairnsnews.org/2018/07/26/telecommunications-engineer-destroys-six-mobile-phone-towers-with-a-tank-due-to-radiation-poisoning/
https://rumble.com/vv792h-cell-antenna-base-station-tower-is-demolished-by-activist-with-a-tank.html
The symptoms he observed, in order of occurrence, included:
short-term memory loss (including momentary lapses)
long-term memory loss
involuntary contraction of muscles and tendons
sleeplessness
chronic fatigue
problems with balance—at first walking, then riding
sore neck muscles
jaw out of alignment
vertebrae in shoulders and bottom four vertebrae out of alignment—caused by cramping of muscles
misco-ordination between eye and muscles
reduction in elasticity in body, especially throat, resulting in a ‘choking’ effect when swallowing
thyroid problems
heart problems (including heart attacks)
stomach valve not opening properly, leading to heart burn and nausea
changes to gait
numbing of the skin
black rings around the iris
kidney problems
liver problems—leading to skin problems, rashes and pimples that don’t heal. (John saw at least 1000 workers with similar skin problems.)
inappropriate emotional responses.
original link by YeshuaIsKing2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q4R9Dvy8R6rS/?fbclid=IwAR3z1-l9Vswkh9etofcumgDho79__fKWWeCYvWUsycLxT13CVjlZcLuS--k
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
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