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MANY PEOPLE IN AUSTRALIA PROTEST EXPERIENCING RADIATION SICKNESS AND SYMPTOMS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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444 views • February 17, 2022
Rumble — Scientists warn of potential serious health effects of 5G

https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf

EMF Weapons Used On Peaceful Protestors in Canberra

https://truth11.com/2022/02/17/emf-weapons-used-on-peaceful-protestors-in-canberra-australia-causing-skin-burns/

Cov- (never isolated) and Radiation Sickness Have Same Deadly Symptoms

https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/covid-19-and-radiation-sickness-have-same-deadly-symptoms-coincidence/

Telecommunications engineer destroys six mobile phone towers with a tank due to radiation poisoning

https://cairnsnews.org/2018/07/26/telecommunications-engineer-destroys-six-mobile-phone-towers-with-a-tank-due-to-radiation-poisoning/

https://rumble.com/vv792h-cell-antenna-base-station-tower-is-demolished-by-activist-with-a-tank.html

The symptoms he observed, in order of occurrence, included:

short-term memory loss (including momentary lapses)
long-term memory loss
involuntary contraction of muscles and tendons
sleeplessness
chronic fatigue
problems with balance—at first walking, then riding
sore neck muscles
jaw out of alignment
vertebrae in shoulders and bottom four vertebrae out of alignment—caused by cramping of muscles
misco-ordination between eye and muscles
reduction in elasticity in body, especially throat, resulting in a ‘choking’ effect when swallowing
thyroid problems
heart problems (including heart attacks)
stomach valve not opening properly, leading to heart burn and nausea
changes to gait
numbing of the skin
black rings around the iris
kidney problems
liver problems—leading to skin problems, rashes and pimples that don’t heal. (John saw at least 1000 workers with similar skin problems.)
inappropriate emotional responses.

original link by YeshuaIsKing2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q4R9Dvy8R6rS/?fbclid=IwAR3z1-l9Vswkh9etofcumgDho79__fKWWeCYvWUsycLxT13CVjlZcLuS--k

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Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksmorgellonsquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidgraphene oxide
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