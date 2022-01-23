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Brussels Belgium Sunday January 23rd 2022 Aerial Footage Anti COVID Vaccine Passports Oracle Films
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61 views • January 25, 2022
Brussels Belgium Sunday January 23rd 2022 Aerial Footage Anti COVID Vaccine Passports Oracle Films
OracleFilms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klQP_N-DAyg
https://t.me/OracleFilms
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
Brussels, Belgium Sunday January 23rd 2022 - Aerial Footage | Oracle Films
Police used water canons and tear gas to break up an enormous peaceful protest in Brussels today.
Perspective from the air.
OracleFilms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klQP_N-DAyg
https://t.me/OracleFilms
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
Brussels, Belgium Sunday January 23rd 2022 - Aerial Footage | Oracle Films
Police used water canons and tear gas to break up an enormous peaceful protest in Brussels today.
Perspective from the air.
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