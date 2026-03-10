© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
40k LORE - FORGE WORLDS OF THE ADEPTUS MECHANICUS The forge worlds are the centres of power of the Adeptus Mechanicus. All copies of the power of Mars, they are the production and technological hubs that support the Imperial War Machine. From Ryza to Mars - this is canon information taken from the 10th edition Mechanicus Codex.