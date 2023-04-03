Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 3, 2023 - Epic COLLISION: WWIII escalation, global de-dollarization, OPEC oil scarcity and RESTRICT Act government tyranny

0:00 Intro

9:10 Comedy

18:30 War

33:26 De-dollarization

43:00 Saudi Arabia

56:07 McDonald’s

1:02:14 AI

59:04 RESTRICT Act





- Bakhmut has fallen to the Russians, and NATO will likely enter the war soon

- Global de-dollarization accelerates as India, China, Brazil and other nations DITCH the dollar

- OPEC slashes oil production to achieve economic strangulation of Biden regime

- Shockwave of oil prices ripple through global markets

- Huge energy inflation now inevitable, which will raise prices of food and more

- Russia to hugely benefit from rising oil prices, thanks to the Saudis

- The entire world is giving Joe Biden the finger

- A quarter of US soldiers now too FAT to FIGHT

- AI systems will exterminate humanity with shocking efficiency

- Pakistan hits 35% MONTHLY food inflation

- RESTRICT Act an Orwellian nightmare of suppression, censorship and tyranny









