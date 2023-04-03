Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 3, 2023 - Epic COLLISION: WWIII escalation, global de-dollarization, OPEC oil scarcity and RESTRICT Act government tyranny

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0:00 Intro
9:10 Comedy
18:30 War
33:26 De-dollarization
43:00 Saudi Arabia
56:07 McDonald’s
1:02:14 AI
59:04 RESTRICT Act
- Bakhmut has fallen to the Russians, and NATO will likely enter the war soon
- Global de-dollarization accelerates as India, China, Brazil and other nations DITCH the dollar
- OPEC slashes oil production to achieve economic strangulation of Biden regime
- Shockwave of oil prices ripple through global markets
- Huge energy inflation now inevitable, which will raise prices of food and more
- Russia to hugely benefit from rising oil prices, thanks to the Saudis
- The entire world is giving Joe Biden the finger
- A quarter of US soldiers now too FAT to FIGHT
- AI systems will exterminate humanity with shocking efficiency
- Pakistan hits 35% MONTHLY food inflation
- RESTRICT Act an Orwellian nightmare of suppression, censorship and tyranny
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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