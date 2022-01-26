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Live@5 with Steffen Rowe & Matt Omerta 1/25/22
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20 views • January 26, 2022
Today on episode 191, the FDA can’t be bothered with clinical evidence to support treatment recommendations? U.S State Department expressed concerns about dissolution of the government! For the full story watch today's live@5 with Steffen Rowe, only on United Network News.
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