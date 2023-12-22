PRAYERS FOR WORLD PEACE & WINTER SOLSTICE!

Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show on Friday, December 22nd, 2023, I do prayers for world peace, followed by spiritual significance of the Winter Solstice and how we can make this world a better place, in the face of many challenges and obstacles. I hope you can all listen to this positive Christmas show! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Ted, Out of this World Radio www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

