There They Go Again! Adam Schiff Blames RUSSIA For Biden's Laptop

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Deja vu! Once again those Russians have come through to plant disinformation during a US presidential campaign! This time they are accused of being involved with Biden's son Hunter's laptop. Rep. Adam Schiff claims he's as sure about Russian activity this time as he was sure of Trump collusion with Russia last time. How did that one work out? Also today, White House top Covid advisor Dr. Scott Atlas has his Tweets yanked - more politicization of science? And...the California governor does not want you to sing.