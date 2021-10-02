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Biological Warfare on KIDS: Mandates Impact Kids Down to Age 6
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121 views • October 02, 2021
Biological Warfare on KIDS: Mandates Impact Kids Down to Age 6
San Diego, California’s public schools have mandated vaccines for all eligible students, which because of the Biden Administration’s aggressive pressure on the FDA, could soon be everyone all the way down to kindergarten. Six-year-old children, forced to get an experimental vaccine for a disease that we know with absolute certainty poses almost no risk to them.
And guess what: if these vaccines turn out to have hidden and unknown side effects, if they end up harming or even killing thousands of children because we rushed them out and forced millions of kids to get them for no reason, then nobody will be held accountable. Thanks to our own United States Congress, Big Pharma is completely immune from liability for these Covid vaccines that they’ve so aggressively rushed out and pushed on the entire population. The bill in question is the PREP Act, and Congress rushed it through in the early days of the pandemic. They were panicking and willing to do anything. It’s the same reason we shut down the entire economy, shut down schools, ruined thousands of small businesses, gutted normal life. That’s the power of panic.
Karen Kingston is a former pharmaceutical employee and current biotech analyst. She knows all about the process that led to these vaccines and is qualified to speak to these liability-free vaccine mandates. She joined the show to discuss.
See the slides provided by Karen Kingston here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021.09.30-06.31-redvoicemedia-6156026f41cc6.pptx
Source:
StewPeters.TV.
San Diego, California’s public schools have mandated vaccines for all eligible students, which because of the Biden Administration’s aggressive pressure on the FDA, could soon be everyone all the way down to kindergarten. Six-year-old children, forced to get an experimental vaccine for a disease that we know with absolute certainty poses almost no risk to them.
And guess what: if these vaccines turn out to have hidden and unknown side effects, if they end up harming or even killing thousands of children because we rushed them out and forced millions of kids to get them for no reason, then nobody will be held accountable. Thanks to our own United States Congress, Big Pharma is completely immune from liability for these Covid vaccines that they’ve so aggressively rushed out and pushed on the entire population. The bill in question is the PREP Act, and Congress rushed it through in the early days of the pandemic. They were panicking and willing to do anything. It’s the same reason we shut down the entire economy, shut down schools, ruined thousands of small businesses, gutted normal life. That’s the power of panic.
Karen Kingston is a former pharmaceutical employee and current biotech analyst. She knows all about the process that led to these vaccines and is qualified to speak to these liability-free vaccine mandates. She joined the show to discuss.
See the slides provided by Karen Kingston here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021.09.30-06.31-redvoicemedia-6156026f41cc6.pptx
Source:
StewPeters.TV.
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