Stefania Cox: Trump Says He Expects to Be Indicted Soon, After Getting Target Letter in Jan. 6 Probe
25 views
•
Published Wednesday
•
Keywords
donald trumpjohn kerryhouse oversight committeechinese economynorth koreadepartment of justiceelectric vehiclesgreat awakeningfalun gongjames comeranthony fauciheatwavesmikki willisdemilitarized zoneweaponized governmentjack smithiris taoisaac herzogarleen richardsjames gorriekelly sloandon malauren fixbiden family investigationchristina corona
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos